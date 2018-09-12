UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 12

(Adds company news items and futures) Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were up 0.18 percent ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday.

* SSE: British energy provider SSE Plc warned on Wednesday profit for the first six months of the year would halve compared to the same period a year ago due to the impact of dry, still and warm weather and persistently high gas prices.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct, the sportswear group controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, said on Wednesday ahead of its annual shareholders’ meeting that trading was in line with previous guidance.

* DUNELM: British furniture retailer Dunelm Group Plc said its full-year underlying earnings fell by nearly 7 percent year-on-year, hit in part by a charge related to integration of online furniture site Worldstores which it bought two years ago.

* IWG: Serviced offices provider IWG Plc’s chief operating and financial officer Dominik de Daniel has left the company, the owner of the Regus brand said on Wednesday, appointing Eric Hageman as interim finance chief.

* TESCO: Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket group, is set to launch a new discount format next week, taking the fight directly to German discounters Aldi and Lidl who have been winning market share for a decade.

* MORRISONS: Supermarket chain Morrisons is facing equal pay claims worth over 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion), law firm Leigh Day said on Tuesday, seeking compensation for women who believe they were paid less than men in distribution centres.

* RYANAIR: Pilots and cabin crew at Ryanair in Germany started a full-day walkout early on Wednesday to put pressure on management in labour talks with Europe’s biggest low-cost carrier.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Mike Ashley, the billionaire founder and majority owner of Sports Direct, faces a potential shareholder revolt at the company’s annual meeting on Wednesday, though he will not be present to hear any protests.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as a key technical resistance acted as a deterrent for the metal and the yuan weakened against the dollar on fears the U.S.-China trade war could escalate.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday following a report of declines in U.S. crude inventories and as looming sanctions against Iran raised expectations of tightening supply, while top producer Russia warned of a fragile global crude market.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, as shares in Britain’s dollar-earning multinationals edged down amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, while Ashtead rose on results.

