UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 12

(Adds company news items and futures)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points higher at 7425.4 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open

* AA-HASTINGS: Roadside recovery and motor insurance company AA said on Tuesday that it had preliminary talks with Hastings earlier this year to explore a possible merger of its insurance business with the rival British insurer.

* WOOD-AMEC/CMA: Britain’s competition regulator said on Tuesday it accepted proposals by Amec Foster Wheeler Plc to sell almost all of its upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets relating to its deal with John Wood Group .

* JD SPORTS: Britain’s JD Sports Fashion Plc reported a record half-year pretax profit on Tuesday on demand for athleisure clothing and the opening of 35 new stores.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc began restarting its 325,700 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Monday night, said sources familiar with plant operations.

* CABOT: Cabot Credit Management’s planned 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) initial public offering has been delayed by the resignation from its board of the former boss of Provident Financial.

* STANCHART: Standard Chartered will meet Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority this week over allegations of corruption at an Indonesian power plant company majority-owned by its private equity arm, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* HSBC: China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd said HSBC was demanding the immediate repayment of loans from the company following one or more counts of default.

* The UK blue chip index was up 0.5 percent at 7,413.59 points at close on Monday, boosted by financial stocks which surfed an insurance rally across Europe and the United States as estimates of the cost of Hurricane Irma dropped.

