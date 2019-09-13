UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 13

(Adds news items, futures)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points at 7,358 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2% ahead of cash market open.

* J D WETHERSPOON: Britain’s J D Wetherspoon reported a higher annual pretax profit as more Britons visited its pubs even though overall consumer confidence and spending came under pressure due to Brexit uncertainties.

* STHREE PLC: British recruiting firm SThree Plc reported a 4% rise in net fees for the third quarter as robust hiring overseas more than offset weakness at home.

* SSE PLC: SSE Plc, one of Britain’s big six energy suppliers, said it would sell its energy services unit to OVO Group for 500 million pounds ($617.6 million), including debt, as it looks to focus on renewable energy and electricity networks.

* DIAGEO: Unions at Diageo are demanding a 5% pay rise for workers due to go on strike in Scotland later this month and believe the stoppages will cost the drinks company 1 million pounds ($1.2 million) a day, a source familiar with the matter said.

* WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST: Woodford Patient Capital Trust, the listed trust run by under-fire money manager Neil Woodford, said its administrator Link Fund Solutions would cut the valuation of its stake in another of the company’s holdings.

* OIL: Oil futures fell as concerns about global growth and slowing demand lingered despite hints of progress on U.S.-China trade talks, setting up prices for weekly losses after days of swinging back and forth.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower as improved risk appetite amid signs of a thaw in the long-drawn U.S.-China trade tiff drew investors away from the safe-haven metal, while palladium retreated slightly from a record peak hit in the previous session.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1% at 7344.67 points on Thursday as trade concerns were soothed by a two-week U.S. tariff reprieve on Chinese imports and Morrisons jumped on upbeat profit and forecast.

