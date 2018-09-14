UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 14

(Adds company news items and futures)

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points higher at 7,296 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.

* CO-OPERATIVE GROUP: Britain’s Co-Operative Group, the mutually-owned supermarkets-to-funerals group, reported an 86 percent rise in first-half profit on Friday, driven by strong food sales and the purchase of the Nisa business.

* INVESTEC: Investec, plans to hive off and separately list its asset management unit, it said on Friday.

* CLOSE BROTHERS: Close Brothers Group Plc said on Friday it would sell Close Brothers Retail Finance, which provides unsecured finance to consumers through retailers, to Swedish bank Klarna Bank AB.

* J D WETHERSPOON: British pub chain J D Wetherspoon Plc reported an increase in full-year profit on Friday as a record heatwave brought in more customers, but the group said it expects higher costs this year.

* ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it approved AstraZeneca Plc’s treatment for hairy cell leukemia, a slow-growing type of blood cancer.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair faces a one-day walkout by cabin crew across five countries on Sept. 28 as unions step up pressure on Europe’s biggest budget airline to accept local contracts.

* RBS: British lawmakers on Friday accused Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Chief Executive Ross McEwan of withholding information when he gave evidence to their committee in January, a charge the CEO disputes.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Friday as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer prices data dimmed the case for a faster pace of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

* OIL: Oil on Friday clawed back some of its losses from the previous session, when prices fell the most in a month, as concerns about oil supply are countering worries that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, as it was weighed down by a stronger pound, while retailers fell as a strong update from supermarket group Morrisons failed to dispel competition worries.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)