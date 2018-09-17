UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 17

(Adds company news items and futures) Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,293 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.26 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds reported a 37 percent rise in full-year adjusted core earnings due to a strong performance of its mines and announced its chief executive would step down.

* BOOHOO: British online fashion retailer Boohoo has recruited an executive of Primark to be its new chief executive, it said on Monday.

* DAIRY CREST: Dairy Crest Group expects a rise in half-year profit and revenue, helped by increased sales of cheese, butter and spreads from its Cathedral City and Clover brands, Britain’s largest dairy food company said on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold inched up on Monday as bargain-hunters bought the metal after prices dipped in the previous session, amid reports that the United States is set to impose a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports.

* OIL: Global oil prices eased in early Asian trading on Monday on concerns that the United States is poised to impose additional tariffs on China, outweighing supply fears from upcoming sanctions on Iran.

* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.3 percent on Friday as the mood was buoyed by easing trade worries, while Shire rose after China cleared Takeda’s plans to buy the drugmaker.

