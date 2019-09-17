UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 17

(Adds news items, futures)

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points higher at 7,328 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5% ahead of cash market open.

* OCADO: British online supermarket and technology company Ocado reported an acceleration in retail sales growth in its latest quarter, helped by additional capacity from its fourth automated warehouse.

* STAFFLINE: Recruitment company Staffline Group Plc reported a loss for the first half on Tuesday and said Brexit had become the source of unprecedented uncertainty for its end customers, increasingly weighing on consumer confidence.

* FRENCH CONNECTION: British clothing retailer French Connection said on Tuesday it expects its sale process to be concluded by the end of the year, and reported a smaller first-half operating loss on growth in its wholesale business in the United States.

* WOODFORD, CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS: British asset manager Woodford Investment Management Ltd disclosed a less than 5% stake in Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc as of Sept. 13, a filing showed on Monday.

* BURBERRY: Italian designer Riccardo Tisci looked to Burberry’s Victorian roots for the luxury British brand’s latest line at London Fashion Week on Monday, mixing delicate lace with edgy street style for looks aimed at catering to different age groups.

* OIL: Oil fell more than 1% on Tuesday as the market hung on tenterhooks over the threat of a military response to attacks on Saudi Arabian crude oil facilities that cut the kingdom’s output in half and sent prices soaring by the most in decades.

* GOLD: Gold traded steady on Tuesday as most traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of a widely expected rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.

* The UK blue chip index slipped 0.6% on Monday as non-oil stocks took a hit from mounting geopolitical risks and growth concerns after crude prices rose due to the attacks on Saudi Arabian production facilities.

