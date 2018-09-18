UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 18

(Adds company news items and futures)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 37 points lower at 7,265 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.18 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON: U.S. financial services group Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has agreed to buy Jardine Lloyd Thompson in an all-cash deal that values the UK insurance and reinsurance broker at about 4.3 billion pounds ($5.7 billion), the companies said on Tuesday.

* OCADO: British online supermarket Ocado said retail sales growth slowed a touch in its latest quarter, though it was in line with the group’s guidance for the full year.

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP: Spire Healthcare Group Plc forecast a 25-30 million pound fall in 2018 core earnings on Tuesday after a 21 percent drop in first-half profit due to an unprecedented fall in referrals from the National Health Service.

* BP: BP Plc plans to shut the large crude distillation unit (CDU) this week at its 413,500 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery to begin an overhaul, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

* SKY: Twenty-First Century Fox said on Monday that its 14 pounds per share bid for Sky Plc will remain open for acceptances until October 6.

* UNILEVER: Unilever, shareholder Lindsell Train is likely to use at least some of its shares to vote against the company’s planned move to the Netherlands, which will cost the consumer goods giant its spot in the benchmark FTSE 100 .FTSE index.

* HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP: Activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital said it acquired about 7.5 million shares in Horizon Discovery Group from Woodford Investment Management.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell on Tuesday as investors sought safety in the U.S. dollar amid concerns of slowing global trade after the United States imposed a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports.

* OIL: Oil markets fell on Tuesday as the latest escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war clouded the outlook for crude demand from the two countries, which are the world’s top two oil consumers.

* The UK blue chip index closed closed down 0.03 percent at 7,302 points on Monday after a choppy session as investors waited for the next move in the trade dispute between China and the United States.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)