UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 2

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,213 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3% ahead of the cash market open.

* DECHRA: British veterinary firm Dechra Pharmaceuticals said it changed the ownership of all UK marketing approvals to a new unit in the Netherlands, as it prepares for a potential hard Brexit.

* DE LA RUE: Banknote and passport printer De La Rue named software firm Micro Focus’ Kevin Loosemore as chairman designate and said he will replace Philip Rogerson, who will retire after more than seven years in the role on Oct. 1.

* RIO: Rio Tinto Plc has triggered an arbitration process with billionaire industrialist Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance because the company did not make final payments for its purchase of the Dunkerque aluminium smelter in France, Rio said.

* BREXIT: British lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit will attempt to pass a law this week to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from letting Britain crash out of the European Union on Oct. 31, the opposition Labour Party’s Brexit spokesman said.

* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sounds like a leader ready to call an election and it is not impossible that one could be called within days, the BBC’s political editor said.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose, as safe-haven demand surged after the United States and China launched fresh tit-for-tat tariffs on each others goods, escalating a prolonged trade war and adding to fears of a global economic slowdown.

* OIL: Oil prices were lower after new tariffs imposed by the United States and China came into force, raising concerns about a further hit to global growth and demand for crude.

* Gains in mining companies after nickel prices hit an all-time high and signs of a resumption of U.S.-China trade talks lifted London’s FTSE 100 on Friday, as the index snapped a four-week losing streak.

