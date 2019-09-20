UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 20

(Adds news items, futures)

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30 points lower at 7,327 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.6% ahead of cash market open.

* INVESTEC: Investment bank Investec Plc on Friday warned that its profit for the first-half of the year is expected to be lower than last year on higher costs as it restructures its business and grapples with “challenging” market conditions.

* THOMAS COOK: British travel firm Thomas Cook on Friday said an extra 200 million pounds ($251.48 million) had been requested by stakeholders in talks to finalise the restructuring plan to save the company.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed Alison Rose as its new chief executive, becoming the first major British lender to appoint a woman to its top job.

* KELLER: Keller Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Alain Michaelis has decided to step down by the end of this month, the engineering contractor said on Friday, while reaffirming its outlook for the year.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: British engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday it expects problems with its Trent 1000 engines to take longer to fix, with a reduction in the number of grounded aircraft to single-digit levels to be delayed until the second-quarter of 2020.

* SHELL: Pakistan has approved the construction of five liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals by groups that include Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell, aiming to triple imports and ease the country’s chronic gas shortage, Pakistan’s oil minister said on Friday.

* BAE Systems has been awarded a $495 million U.S. defense contract for receiver/processors and high band receivers in support of the ALR-56C Digital Upgrade, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

* OIL: Oil prices were on track for a more-than-7% jump this week, their biggest in months, as early trading on Friday saw gains extended on fresh tensions in the Middle East after a key Saudi Arabian supply hub was knocked out in an attack last weekend.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Friday and were set for their first weekly gain in one month, supported by a softer dollar and caution about developments in Sino-U.S. trade talks.

* The UK blue chip index ended 0.6% higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a guarded stance on future interest rate cuts lifted London’s blue-chip index on Thursday, while clothing retailer Next wilted after a disappointing start to autumn trading.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)