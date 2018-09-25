UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 25

(Adds company news items and futures)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,448 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.07 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* IMPERIAL BRANDS: British tobacco company Imperial Brands said that its divestment plan is on track and progressing well, and it expects full-year results in line with expectations as it ramps up the release of vaping products.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered pledged on Tuesday to end its financing of new coal-fired power plants globally as part of its commitment to supporting the Paris Agreement on climate change.

* GLENCORE: Commodities trader and miner Glencore said on Tuesday it would buy back additional shares worth up to $1 billion, increasing the size of its existing buyback programme which is approaching completion.

* HOTEL CHOCOLAT: British chocolatier Hotel Chocolat posted a 13 percent rise in annual profit on strong demand for its upmarket products and said it was pressing ahead with international expansion, targeting the Scandinavian, Japanese and U.S. markets.

* CMC MARKETS: Online spreadbetting firm CMC Markets PLC posted a stark warning on its 2019 net operating income on Tuesday, blaming low market volatility and regulatory constraints for curbing client trading activity.

* BATS: British American Tobacco Plc named Jack Bowles as chief executive officer to succeed Nicandro Durante.

* SSE: British power company SSE Plc reiterated its full-year adjusted operating profit forecast and said it would buy the remaining 50 percent stake in Seagreen Wind Energy Limited, continuing its push into offshore wind energy projects.

* NEXT: British clothing retailer Next reported a 0.5 percent rise in first-half profit and raised its guidance for the full year after better-than-expected trading in August and early September.

* UNILEVER: Unilever, executives took to the British press on Tuesday to defend their plan to base a single headquarters in the Netherlands, as opposition to the move grows.

* COMCAST: Comcast, the victor in the auction for Sky on Saturday, said on Tuesday it had bought 29.1 percent of the European pay-TV group’s shares in the market.

* CARD FACTORY: Britain’s Card Factory on Tuesday said core earnings in the first half of the year fell, bogged down by challenging footfall across the high street, and declared a special dividend of 5 pence, which is at the bottom end of its previous guidance.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca’s immunotherapy drug Imfinzi has been approved in Europe for use in lung cancer patients with inoperable disease that had advanced locally but not spread widely around the body, the drugmaker said on Monday.

* JOHN LAING: The shareholders of John Laing Infrastructure voted to approve a takeover by funds Dalmore Capital and Equitix Investment Management, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

* LSE: Activist hedge fund TCI has cut its stake in London Stock Exchange Group Plc, less than a year after its push to oust the stock exchange’s chairman failed.

* DEBENHAMS: The boss of Britain’s Debenhams came out fighting on Monday, saying the department store chain’s troubles had been exaggerated and insisting the business has a future.

* RANDGOLD: Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to buy Randgold Resources Ltd in an all-stock deal valuing the Africa-focused miner at $6.5 billion, to create the world’s largest gold producer in an industry under investor pressure to put capital to good use.

* CARILLION: The British government will step in to bail out a 335 million pound ($439 million) new hospital in the city of Liverpool, after the collapse of Carillion, which was overseeing the deal, Sky News reported on Monday.

* BP: U.S. sanctions on Iran will tighten global oil supplies sharply until the end of the year, but a threat to world demand looms in 2019 from the U.S.-China trade war, the head of BP’s oil trading in Asia said.

* OIL: Oil prices on Tuesday were within reach of four-year highs hit in the previous session, as looming U.S. sanctions against Iran and unwillingness by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to raise output supported the market.

* PRECIOUS: Gold held steady on Tuesday as the dollar stood firm ahead of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting beginning later in the day, while simmering U.S.-China trade tensions kept investors nervous about risks to global growth.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower on Monday as miners and consumer multinationals sold off.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado)