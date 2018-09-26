UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 26

(Adds company news items and futures)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,503 with FTSE 100 futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ELEMENTIS: British speciality chemicals company Elementis said production at its chromium facility in Castle Hayne, North Carolina had been disrupted by Hurricane Florence that battered parts of the state this month.

* PZ CUSSONS: Soaps and cosmetics maker PZ Cussons Plc said on Wednesday consumer disposable income at its largest Nigeria market remained subdued ahead of elections in the country, with prices, volumes and margins remaining under pressure.

* MITIE: Britain’s Mitie said it expected operating profit for the first half of the year to be flat to slightly down which would be in-line with its forecasts, as the outsourcing group invests to boost revenue.

* FUNDING CIRCLE: British peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle (IPO-FNIG.L) on Wednesday cut the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) to 440-460 pence per share, from an initial guidance of between 420-530 pence, a bookrunner on the deal said.

* BOOHOO: Boohoo, the fast-growing British online fashion retailer, reported a 22 percent increase in first-half profit and raised sales guidance for the full year, underlining its position as one of the winners in a brutal clothing market.

* AA PLC: British roadside recovery group and insurer AA Plc reported a 16.6 percent fall in first-half core profit, hurt by a rise in costs after it had to service more cars that broke down this year during the long icy winter.

* OIL: Britain’s top share index edged up on Tuesday thanks to a surge in oil majors as crude prices hit a four-year high, while retailer Next stole the spotlight after a strong update confounded expectations.

* GOLD: Gold prices drifted in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors awaited cues of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, where policymakers are expected to raise interest rates for the third time this year.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, with energy stocks and miners contributing the most to the rise.

