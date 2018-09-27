UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 27

(Adds company news items and futures)

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points lower at 7,499, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* DCC: Britain’s DCC Plc plans to acquire Canada-based Jam Group for an enterprise value of $170 million, the business support services company said on Thursday.

* HALFORDS: British bicycles-to-car-parts retailer Halfords said it would accelerate investment as it unveiled a new strategy to become a more differentiated, service-led specialist business.

* SAGA: Saga Plc posted a 3.2 percent rise in profit for the first half, as the overhaul of its travel business paid off and it saw strong demand from affluent older Britons for trips.

* SKY: Comcast, the victor in the $40 billion auction for Sky , said it had acquired 38 percent of the British pay-TV group’s shares and did not intend to make any further market purchases for now.

* IG GROUP: British online financial trading firm IG Group Holdings said on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Peter Hetherington, a 24-year veteran at the company, would step down.

* OFGEM: Britain’s energy regulator said on Thursday it has four cases open against UK energy suppliers over their poor handling of customer complaints, following a bi-annual survey.

* EX-DIVS: Hargreaves Lansdown, Morrisons Supermarket, Sumrfit Kappa Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.83 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations [ID nL8N1WA2OW]

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, as European markets edged higher ahead of a widely expected rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve later on Wednesday.

