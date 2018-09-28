UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 28

(Adds company news items and futures)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points higher at 7,553 on Friday, with FTSE 100 futures down 13 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* FUNDING CIRCLE: British peer-to-peer lending platform Funding Circle IPO-FNIG.L on Thursday issued a final price of 440 pence per share for its initial public offering (IPO).

* UNITED UTILITIES: Britain’s United Utilities Group said on Friday it expected underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, even as it promised to reduce leakages and improve service while controlling prices.

* SERCO: Serco Group expects full-year profit and revenue to beat market expectations, the British outsourcing company said on Friday, citing better operating performance and lower costs at the start of the second half.

* EASYJET: British low cost airline easyJet said its annual profit would come in at the upper end of a guided range, as it benefited from robust flight demand and cancellations at bigger rival Ryanair.

* M&C: Britain’s Millennium & Copthorne Hotels said industry veteran Jennifer Fox would step down as its chief executive, just five months after taking the top job.

* RSA: RSA Insurance Group Plc reported on Friday a small rise in net written premiums for the year so far, but said higher weather losses in Britain led to a “disappointing” third quarter.

* OIL: Oil majors are set to gather in Rio de Janeiro on Friday to unveil bids for stakes in Brazil’s high potential offshore areas ahead of elections that are casting a cloud of uncertainty over the industry.

* PRECIOUS: Gold prices inched up on Friday but held near six-week lows hit in the previous session, as the dollar firmed after upbeat U.S. economic data supported the Federal Reserve’s resolve for steady interest rate hikes over the next year.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, as the pound was held back by strength in the dollar following a U.S. rate hike and investors remained nervous on the outcome of Brexit talks.

