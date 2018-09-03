UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 3

(Adds futures and company items)

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index was seen opening 1 point higher at 7,434 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* WPP: WPP named insider Mark Read as its new chief executive on Monday tasked with replacing its founder Martin Sorrell and steering the world’s biggest advertising company through a period of wide scale industry change.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES: Vedanta Resources Plc Chairman Anil Agarwal will take the London-listed miner private on Oct. 1, after the holders of 26 percent of shares agreed to sell the shares to his family trust Volcan Investments.

* WATER COMPANIES: Business plans from three of England’s water companies on Monday showed average bills either being kept flat when allowing for inflation or being cut by up to 10.5 percent in the five years from 2020 to 2025.

* METRO BANK: Mid-size lenders Metro Bank and Banco de Sabadell's TSB are looking to campaign against tough regulations on smaller banks, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2Q0oCrN

* THE HUT GROU‎P: British online beauty retailer The Hut Grou‎p is set to announce plans this week to buy Acheson & Acheson for upto 100 million pounds, Sky news reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2CbtiYZ

* ASOS: Stakeholder in online fashion retailer Asos Plc Anders Povlsen has bought a 10 percent stake in Funding Circle, a small business lender set to float in the next couple of weeks for up to 2 billion pounds ($2.59 billion), Sky News reported on Saturday. bit.ly/2N5Rlgb

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.1 percent at 7,432.42 points on Friday, ending the month with its biggest loss in three years as a stronger pound and broader worries over an escalation in a trade war between the United States and China dented appetite for UK stocks.

