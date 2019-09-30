Update 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 30

(Adds company news items) Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.1% at 7,422 by 0709 GMT. * WOODFORD: Money manager Neil Woodford's only listed fund said its assets fell a further 21% in value in the last three months after his separate flagship fund was frozen on June 3 because it could not meet client redemption requests. * GULF MARINE SERVICES: Gulf Marine Services reported lower adjusted first-half core earnings on Monday in delayed results, citing challenging markets. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell on Monday introduced a quarterly outlook, forecasting higher liquefied natural gas output and charges of up to $850 million for the third quarter. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline plc said its maintenance therapy for a form of ovarian cancer reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 38% in a late-stage study in cancer patients. * ASTRAZENECA/MERCK : AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co Inc said on Monday their treatment for newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer improved progression-free survival in patients tested in a late-stage study. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Monday, as the dollar firmed on easing fears of an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war after a report that the United States does not currently plan to de-list Chinese companies from U.S. stock markets. * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Monday after China's factories unexpectedly ramped up production in September, easing concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer amid an ongoing trade war with the United States. * The UK blue chip index closed up more than 1% on Friday, as exporters were bolstered by an ailing pound after a Bank of England policymaker hinted at an interest rate cut, while hopes of a U.S-China trade deal also lifted the mood. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Netcall PLC FY 2019 Earnings Release Yourgene Health PLC FY 2019 Earnings Release Octagonal plc FY 2019 Earnings Release London Finance & Investment Group PLC FY 2019 Earnings Release Marble Point Loan Financing Ltd HY 2019 Earnings Release APQ Global Ltd HY 2019 Earnings Release Corero Network Security PLC HY 2019 Earnings Release President Energy PLC HY 2019 Earnings Release Xtract Resources PLC HY 2019 Earnings Release Goldplat PLC FY 2019 Earnings Release Thruvision Group PLC FY 2019 Earnings Release JPmorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust FY 2019 Earnings Release PLC Ariana Resources PLC HY 2019 Earnings Release Nasstar PLC HY 2019 Earnings Release Strategic Equity Capital PLC FY 2019 Earnings Release Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC FY 2019 Earnings Release Block Energy PLC FY Earnings Release SDX Energy Inc Q2 2019 Earnings Release Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd HY 2019 Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)