UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 4

(Adds futures, company items)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were up 0.21 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* WPP: WPP nudged its full-year net sales outlook higher on Tuesday after it reported a 0.3 percent rise in the first half helped by demand in Europe, as its new boss said he would lay out his new strategy by the end of the year.

* DS SMITH: British packaging group DS Smith Plc said on Tuesday comparable volume growth in the first quarter helped it recover from higher input costs.

* HALFORDS: British bicycles-to-car-parts retailer Halfords maintained its full-year profit guidance on Tuesday as it reported a rise in underlying sales in a tough trading environment.

* REDROW: British housebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday demand for new homes was proving “robust” in the face of Britain’s planned exit from the European Union, after it posted better-than-expected 21 percent growth in full-year pre-tax profit.

* CHEMRING: Defence contractor Chemring Group Plc on Tuesday adjusted its guidance for the impact of an explosion at a UK factory last month on full-year underlying operating profit to “around the middle” of an earlier estimate of 10-20 million pounds.

* RYANAIR: Europe’s largest low-cost airline Ryanair flew 9 percent more passengers in August than a year ago, it said on Tuesday, its purchase of Austrian carrier Laudamotion helping offset the impact of strikes and staff shortages.

* MCCOLL’S RETAIL: British convenience retailer McColl’s Retail Group Plc posted lower like-for-like sales in the third quarter and said the collapse of cigarette wholesaler Palmer & Harvey (P&H) last year continued to disrupt its supply chain.

* SMITHS GROUP: ICU Medical Inc’s new offer to buy British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc’s medical division for 2.8 billion pounds ($3.60 billion) was rejected by Smiths’ board, Sky News reported on Monday.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Lloyds Banking Group Plc is looking to restructure its commercial banking business and cut some senior management positions in an effort to slash costs, Bloomberg reported citing sources. bloom.bg/2CdAp31

* The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent at 7,504.60 points on Monday, starting September on a stronger note as a weaker pound and a bounce across commodity stocks helped British equities outperform continental peers.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)