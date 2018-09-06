UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 6

(Adds futures, company items)

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.

* DIXONS CARPHONE: Dixons Carphone, the troubled British electricals and mobile phone retailer, said underlying revenue remained flat in the 13 weeks to July 28, as expected, and reiterated its full-year profit targets.

* JUST GROUP: British pensions provider Just Group Plc beat expectations with an 85 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit on Thursday but said it was delaying issuing a dividend due to the threat to its finances from proposed changes around lifetime mortgages.

* MELROSE: Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries said on Thursday it had made significant progress in reorganising engineering group GKN since its hostile 8-billion-pound takeover this year, while giving no details of plans to break up the company.

* BURBERRY: British luxury brand Burberry said it would no longer burn millions of pounds worth of unsold goods or use real fur in its collections after an uproar over its environmental credentials.

* MCCARTHY & STONE: Britain’s biggest builder of homes for retirees, McCarthy & Stone, trimmed its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, months after issuing a profit warning citing cautious consumer spending and economic uncertainty.

* PHAUNOS TIMBER FUND: CatchMark Timber Trust Inc, a real estate company investing in timberlands, said it was evaluating to buy closed-ended investment company Phaunos Timber Fund Ltd at $0.57 per share.

* BRITAIN-ENERGY: Britain’s energy regulator proposed on Thursday a price cap on default dual fuel energy bills of 1,136 pounds ($1,465) a year, saving households between 75 and 120 pounds a year.

* GSK: British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Wednesday it would cut about 650 positions in the United States related to a global restructuring program it announced in July.

* CAPITA: British outsourcer Capita has named Ismail Amla, a managing partner at IBM's Global Services division in North America, to the new role of chief growth officer, Sky News reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2wNQxlI

* THOMAS COOK: British tour operator Thomas Cook said it had found a high level of e-coli and staphylococcus bacteria at the hotel in Egypt where two holidaymakers died last month.

* LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group has cut 380 jobs as part of a re-organisation that will also see it create 435 new roles, the bank said on Wednesday, as it gears up to better compete in a market increasingly built around online and mobile services.

* OPHIR ENERGY: Ophir Energy is “cautiously optimistic” it will meet a looming deadline for a final investment decision and save its stalled Fortuna FLNG project in Equatorial Guinea, a senior official said on Thursday.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair is set to scrap plans to reduce its fleet in Ireland after pilots there unanimously backed a deal negotiated by their trade union that provided a breakthrough in the airline’s efforts to quell staff protests.

* BP: The planned merger of Poland’s two largest refiners PKN Orlen and Grupa Lotos could restrict competition in the east European country, BP BP.L said in a statement on Wednesday.

* EX-DIVS: Admiral Group, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton , CRH, Glencore, Land Securities Group, RSA Insurance Group, Shire will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.24 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent at 7,383.28 points on Wednesday, as big oil stocks fell, though housebuilders were a bright spot following comments from Berkeley Group about the London housing market.

