UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 6

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open lower on Friday, with futures trading down 0.2% at 7253.

* CONNECT: The British newspaper distributor said its Smiths News network secured a five-year contract to distribute The Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, with annual revenue of more than 100 million pounds.

* BERKELEY: Housebuilder Berkeley Group Plc said market conditions in London and the South East of England were robust, and pricing stable, in the first four months of its financial year against the backdrop of Brexit jitters.

* GREENE KING: Greene King Plc said comparable sales at its pubs grew 1.5% over the last seven weeks, as the company prepares for a proposed 4.6 billion pound ($5.68 billion) takeover by Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-Shing.

* ASHMORE: Emerging market fund manager Ashmore posted a 10% rise in core profit for its financial year ending June 2019, helped by both inflows and positive market performance, though the results were slightly below a consensus forecast.

* SHELL, BP: Think-tank Carbon Tracker said in a report that investment plans by Royal Dutch Shell, BP and ExxonMobil, among others, will not be compatible with the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

* SHELL: Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell its Norwegian oil and gas assets, which comprises minority stakes in more than 20 fields, operated by local producer Equinor and Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell, for up to $4 billion.

* BREXIT: Number of workers hired for permanent jobs through recruitment agencies in Britain fell at the fastest pace in more than three years in August as the Brexit crisis deepened, a survey showed.

* BREXIT: If Britain quits the European Union without a deal next month, some checks may need to take place near Ireland’s border with British-run Northern Ireland, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

* GOLD: Gold prices remained under pressure on Friday, following a 2% drop in the previous session, as robust U.S. data encouraged a return to riskier assets and hit demand for safe-haven bullion.

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher, with crude benchmarks poised for multi-week gains amid a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, while trade tensions eased after Washington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talks next month.

* London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.6% on Thursday as a surge in sterling pushed exporter stocks lower, missing out on a global rally led by growing hopes of a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

