UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 7

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were up 0.22 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted a breakthrough therapy label for its drug to treat a type of severe asthma, potentially speeding up its development and review.

* GREENE KING: British pub operator Greene King Plc’s like-for-like sales rose 2.8 percent higher in the first quarter, boosted by exceptionally warm weather in the country and the football World Cup.

* PLAYTECH-PLUS500: Playtech Plc has sold its entire 10 percent shareholding in retail online trading platform Plus500 for about 176 million pounds ($228 million), the company said on Friday, giving no details on the buyer.

* ENQUEST: UK-focused oil company EnQuest, which already owns a quarter of the Magnus oil field, is planning a rights issue for $138 million to help it buy the rest from BP, it said on Friday.

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: Financial data has been stolen from potentially hundreds of thousands of British Airways customers who made online bookings in recent weeks. The thefts occurred during a data breach that affected bookings made on the airline’s website between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5, parent International Airlines Group said on Thursday.

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON: Lloyd’s Of London is set to appoint Australia’s QBE Insurance Group’s former head John Neal to take on the role of CEO at the specialist UK insurance market, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent down at 7391.65 points on Thursday, as investors assessed turmoil on emerging markets and waited to see whether the United States would take its trade dispute with China to a new level and impose tariffs on a further $200 billion of imports.

