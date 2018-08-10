FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
August 10, 2018 / 6:29 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds company news item)
    Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index         is seen opening down 4
points at 7,738 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
        down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
    
    * HOUSE OF FRASER: British department store House of Fraser will seek the
appointment of administrators on Friday after negotiations with its investors
and creditors failed to conclude in a "solvent solution", reported the BBC. The
move into administration, a form of creditor protection, puts up to 17,000 jobs
at risk.             
    * NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY: Britain's Nationwide Building Society
          said on Friday its pre-tax profit fell by 13 percent in the first
quarter as intense competition and low interest rates dented its performance.
            
    * BHP: Mining heavyweight BHP                  said on Thursday a federal
court in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais approved an agreement between miner
Samarco and Brazil authorities, marking a milestone in the legal battle over a
deadly 2015 dam failure.             
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair Holdings Plc         is bracing for its biggest-ever
one-day strike on Friday with pilots based in five European countries set to
walk out, forcing the cancellation of about one in six of its daily flights at
the height of the holiday season.             
      A Dutch court on Thursday rejected a case from Ryanair         seeking to
block pilots in the Netherlands from joining a wider European strike scheduled
for Friday at the airline to protest slow progress in negotiating a collective
labour agreement.             
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Friday on worries that an escalating trade
dispute between Washington and Beijing will stall economic growth and demand for
fuel, even as renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran are expected to tighten
supplies.             
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent lower at 7,741.77 on Thursday, 
as several heavyweight stocks went ex-dividend, while disappointing earnings
sent travel operator TUI down sharply.             
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.