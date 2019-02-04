UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 4

(Adds Ferrexpo, updates Indivior blurb)

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher at 7,021 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* FERREXPO: Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo Plc FXPO.L on Monday forecast 2018 core earnings below last year and said an ongoing review of statements of a charitable foundation in Ukraine to which it made donations may affect its books.

* TAPTICA: Video advertising company Taptica International Ltd said on Monday it had agreed terms for a merger with rival RhythmOne Plc in an all-share deal to be put to shareholders for final approval.

* INDIVIOR: Drugmaker Indivior Plc INDV.L said on Monday it is selling its rights related to the opioid addiction treatment drug Sai Bo Song tablet in China to privately-held Zhejiang Pukang Biotechnology Co. Ltd, which focuses on vaccines, for up to $122.5 million.

* FLYBE: Flybe Group Plc said it would call a general meeting to consider a request by its largest shareholder that it replace Chairman Simon Laffin.

* GLENCORE: Global trader Glencore is close to finalising a deal to make a $500 million payment to the mining arm of Brazil’s Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) for iron ore cargoes to be delivered over five years, sources familiar with the matter said.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Indian miner Vedanta Ltd said on Monday that its foreign unit Cairn India Holdings Limited’s investment in Anglo American Plc met all governance requirements.

* FLYBE/STOBART GROUP: British airline Flybe, which is being bought by a consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital, said on Sunday it had been approached by Stobart’s ex CEO Andrew Tinkler about a possible alternative financing proposal.

* GOLD: Gold prices dipped slightly on Monday as the dollar held steady on upbeat U.S. jobs and factory data that prompted markets to reduce bets on a rate cut later this year.

* OIL: Crude oil prices edged lower on Monday after sharp gains during the previous session but were supported by expectations of shrinking supply and signs that China-U.S. trade tensions could ease.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.74 percent up at 7020.22 on Friday, as signs the United States and China could soon settle their protracted trade dispute offset disappointing data from China, while TalkTalk sank after warning rising costs would hit its earnings.

