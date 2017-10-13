UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 13

(Adds company news items)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,545 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* GKN: British engineering group GKN said trading in its aerospace business was “disappointing” in the third quarter as pricing pressure hit margins and operational challenges took a toll.

* MAN GROUP: British hedge fund Man Group’s assets rose 7.9 percent in the third quarter, boosted by market gains and net inflows to its funds, including in emerging market debt.

* ASHMORE: Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore said assets under management rose 11 percent during its first quarter, boosted by net inflows of new client money and investment gains.

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL: British subprime lender Provident Financial Plc said it has put in place a recovery plan for its struggling home credit business, which is set to post a loss in 2017 of 80 to 120 million pounds ($159.29 million) as it grapples with a staff shortage.

* AVIVA: British insurer Aviva said on Friday it is to sell its 49 percent stake in its Taiwan joint venture to its partner First Financial Holding, as it tries to focus on more profitable markets.​

* HSBC: Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc have agreed to pay a combined $132 million to settle a U.S. class action brought by futures traders accusing them of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: The chairman of British bank Standard Chartered called on U.S. policymakers to preserve a key post-crisis power that allows bank regulators to wind down a failing lender, even as the Trump administration looks to slash red tape across the financial sector.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: British lawmakers have hired a barrister to check if a summary of a report by regulators into how Royal Bank of Scotland treated companies in difficulties is comprehensive and fair.

* GLENCORE: Glencore Plc and Tohoku Electric Power Co have settled an Australian thermal coal import contract for October 2017-September 2018 at $94.75 a tonne, the same price as the term contract that ended last month, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

* SKY/FOX: James Murdoch was re-elected as Sky chairman by a slim majority of independent shareholders on Thursday, despite questions being raised about whether he can be neutral due to his role as chief executive at bidder Twenty-First Century Fox.

* ROYAL MAIL: Royal Mail blocked a strike by Communications Workers Union members on Thursday, winning a High Court injunction preventing action during the crucial pre-Christmas delivery period.

* JOHNSTON PRESS: Christen Ager-Hanssen, a Norwegian businessman whose vehicle Custos is the second largest shareholder in Johnston Press, is seeking to install himself as chairman of the newspaper publisher, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing sources. bit.ly/2ykwLAj

* FLYBE GROUP: British regional airline Flybe sees high-profile cancellations by Ryanair after a rostering failure as a chance to boost its brand, its CEO told Reuters.

* MONARCH AIRLINES: Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle is interested in slots made available by the collapse of British holiday airline Monarch, its chief executive told Reuters, but said the process is unclear.

* UK ECONOMY: Britain’s economy shows little sign of breaking out of its lethargy and it is “extraordinary” that the Bank of England is considering raising interest rates, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Friday.

* BREXIT: European Union leaders could hand Theresa May an olive branch in deadlocked Brexit negotiations next week by launching their own internal preparations for a transition to a new relationship with Britain.

* The UK blue chip index ended the day up 0.3 percent, at 7,556.24 points on Thursday, its highest ever closing level, boosted by a fresh fall in Brexit bellwether sterling after the European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said talks are in deadlock.

