Strong results boost FTSE, Jimmy Choo soars on Michael Kors takeover

By Helen Reid

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Strong results and buoyant basic resource stocks boosted Britain's blue-chip index on Tuesday, as small-cap luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo soared 17 percent after an agreed bid by U.S. retailer Michael Kors.

Britain's FTSE 100 jumped 0.7 percent, erasing the previous session's losses as results from Informa and Segro impressed.

Media company Informa led European gainers and the FTSE 100, up 5.8 percent to a record high.

"Informa has successfully repositioned itself in recent years through a combination of investment and acquisition activity," said Roddy Davidson, media analyst at Shore Capital, reiterating a 'hold' view on the stock.

"We believe this process has improved the performance and prospects of the group's underlying businesses and enhanced its on-going organic growth potential."

Informa's focus on the exhibitions space has helped it outperform the broader European media sector, one of the worst-performing year-to-date.

Property developer Segro jumped to a nine-year high up 3.8 percent after the value of its assets increased as online shopping boosts demand for warehouses.

Leading losers among blue-chips was subprime lender Provident Financial, down 4.2 percent after reporting first-half profit fell 22.6 percent due to a reduction in the number of debt collection agents at its home credit division.

Jimmy Choo was thrown into the spotlight, hitting a record high after Michael Kors swooped in to buy it for $1.2 billion.

"The move from Kors doesn’t surprise us as it shows the increasing ambition of U.S. accessible luxury peers to build multibrand groups similar to those in the European luxury space," said Zuzanna Pusz, luxury analyst at Berenberg.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto bolstered blue-chip gains, up 1.7 to 5.3 percent as London copper hit its highest level since mid-February after China's economy showed unexpected strength.

Disappointing updates from Domino's Pizza and Virgin Money kept gains on the mid-cap index more modest.

Domino's fell 7.2 percent after underwhelming results.

"Order count growth has lagged store opening growth, and mature like-for-like sales has fallen behind a rise in average ticket growth, suggesting volumes in mature stores are running at around -3 percent," said Liberum analysts, who rate the stock a "sell".

Woes multiplied for crisis-hit gold miner Acacia Mining whose shares dropped more than 14 percent to an 18-month low after the Tanzanian government demanded $190 billion in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest.

Acacia said it did not believe it owed the money. The stock has been suffering for months since Tanzania banned gold exports in a surprise move that crippled the firm's business in the country.

Challenger bank Virgin Money dropped 8 percent after a subdued outlook took focus away from stronger first-half figures. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by John Stonestreet)