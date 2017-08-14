Financials, miners lift FTSE 100 off 3-month low

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100, mid caps up 0.6 pct

* Banks, miners recover slightly

* Upgrade boosts TUI

* Though G4S, Experian hit by downgrade

By Kit Rees

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gains among financials and miners helped lift Britain's top share index on Monday from a three-month low, while changes to broker recommendations also prompted moves in individual stocks.

Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.6 percent at 7,351.88 points by 0912 GMT, recovering slightly after posting its worst week since April on Friday.

Financials were the biggest contributors to gains among the large caps, adding around 19.5 points to the index.

Risky assets globally were hit last week amid rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, and the more high-beta stocks such as banks and miners bore the brunt of the sell-off.

Britain's banking index rose 1.3 percent off a one-month low, while miners gained 1 percent. Lender Standard Chartered and miners Glencore and Antofagasta were among the top FTSE gainers.

"The rhetoric around North Korea ... has calmed down," said Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index, despite continued uncertainties.

Elsewhere, broker action spurred some moderate moves, with tour operator TUI the biggest gainer, up 3.8 percent on the back of an upgrade from Credit Suisse to "neutral" from "underperform", citing a decrease in near-term risks for the stock as well as benefits from its cruise and hotel segments.

Downgrades from Morgan Stanley weighed on both Experian and G4S, which fell 1.7 percent and 1 percent respectively.

Morgan Stanley cut Experian to "equal-weight", with analysts flagging rising risk in credit services, and they also moved G4S to "equal-weight", saying that the next 12 months will be challenging for the stock due to difficult market conditions.

"Experian is a high quality business with multiple growth opportunities. However, rapid expansion in credit since 2013 and increasing regulatory attention presents a headwind to volume growth," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Outside of the blue chips, mid caps rose 0.6 percent, boosted by gains among financials and industrials.