AstraZeneca, commodity stocks pull FTSE 100 higher; Tesco caps gains

* FTSE 100 up 0.14%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%

April 14 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday helped by gains in heavyweight mining and oil stocks and AstraZeneca shares, while Tesco slipped to the bottom of the index after reporting a 20% drop in full-year pretax profit.

The blue-chip index rose 0.1% with drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc adding 1.5% after China’s health regulator approved Tagrisso, its lung cancer treatment, as adjuvant treatment for patients with early-stage lung cancer.

Miners rose, with Glencore Plc adding 1.7% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

Oil and gas stocks rose 0.1% on tracking higher crude prices.

However, gains were capped by Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco which tumbled 4.1% as the cost of adapting the business for a pandemic wiped out its “exceptionally strong” sales.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index traded 0.1%. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)