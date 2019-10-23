Hot Stocks
October 23, 2019 / 7:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brexit tussle bogs down UK midcaps

1 Min Read

* FTSE 250 down 0.4%, FTSE 100 largely unchanged

* Fresnillo at bottom of main index after weak outlook

* Exporters benefit from weaker pound

Oct 23 (Reuters) - UK-listed shares with greater domestic exposure slid on Wednesday as lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposed Brexit timetable, though losses were contained as fears of a no-deal departure were firmly out of sight.

The FTSE 250 index of midcap firms weakened by 0.4% as at 0706 GMT, marking its second day in the red, while the blue-chip bourse was roughly flat as its exporter stocks were supported by a drop in sterling.

Fresnillo dropped nearly 4% after the precious metals miner forecast annual silver and gold production at the lower end of an already reduced target range, and reported a fall in quarterly output. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

