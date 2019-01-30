Hot Stocks
Britain's FTSE 100 seen boosted by weaker sterling after UK Brexit vote

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s blue-chip index is expected to open higher on Wednesday following a sharp fall in sterling overnight after British lawmakers voted down a proposal in parliament that aimed to prevent a potentially chaotic “no-deal” Brexit.

The exporter-focused FTSE 100, which makes 70 percent of its income abroad, is seen up 35 points at 6,869, according to financial spreadbetter IG.

The index is often boosted by a weaker domestic currency because its multinational companies earn a big portion of their revenue abroad in foreign currency.

The CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 are see lower. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Helen Reid)

