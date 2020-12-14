British mid-caps jump on Brexit trade deal hopes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 1.0%

Dec 14 (Reuters) - London’s mid-cap index rose on Monday as leaders in Britain and the European Union decided to continue Brexit trade negotiations, raising hopes that a deal could still be reached before a Dec. 31 deadline.

The mid-cap FTSE 250, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, was up 1.0% by 0806 GMT, with industrial, consumer discretionary and real estate stocks leading gains.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose just 0.2%, weighed down by a higher pound.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the president of the European Union agreed on Sunday to “go the extra mile” in coming days to try to reach the elusive trade agreement and avert a turbulent Brexit at the end of the month.

British housebuilders jumped 1.5% as property website Rightmove forecast house price inflation would retain much of its momentum next year despite the looming end of a tax break and forecasts of rising unemployment. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)