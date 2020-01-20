British shares flat; Fevertree, Intu underperform

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

Jan 20 (Reuters) - UK shares were largely unchanged on Monday, with trading volumes thin due to a U.S. holiday, while premium tonic water maker Fevertree and mall operator Intu Properties tumbled among smaller stocks.

The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 were flat by 0806 GMT. However, oil heavyweights Shell and BP advanced as crude prices hit their highest in more than a week after two Libyan production bases began shutting down amid a military blockade.

With many investors away due to U.S. markets being closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, sharp moves were scant.

Still, Fevertree sank 19% and was on track for its worst day ever after it warned its annual revenue growth would be below its expectations, hurt by subdued trading over Christmas.

Shopping centre operator Intu slid 5% after it said it was targeting an equity raise by the end of February to tackle debt. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)