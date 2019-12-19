Hot Stocks
December 19, 2019 / 8:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British stocks edge lower in muted trading

1 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

* BoE meeting, Brexit vote eyed

* TUI, Capita drop on brokerage actions

Dec 19 (Reuters) - UK shares inched lower in light trading on Thursday, as a lack of major drivers led investors to lock in some of the recent gains ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 edged 0.1% lower by 0807 GMT.

Traders are looking ahead to a Bank of England meeting later on Thursday and a parliamentary vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal on Friday, though neither is expected to jolt markets.

Rating actions drove some moves, with blue-chip tour operator TUI dipping 2% after Berenberg cut its rating on the stock. Mid-cap outsourcing group Capita dropped 4% on a Deutsche Bank rating downgrade. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below