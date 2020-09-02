Market News
September 2, 2020 / 7:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

British stocks gain on signs of economic recovery, Rolls Royce jumps

1 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

Sept 2 (Reuters) - London-listed shares rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a faster economic recovery following upbeat manufacturing data from the world’s two biggest economies, while Rolls-Royce jumped after signalling a rebound in demand for luxury cars.

The luxury automaker rose 3.3% to the top of the FTSE 100 a day after Chief Executive Officer Torsten Muller-Otvos said the return in demand meant Rolls-Royce was the first car company to resume production in the United Kingdom on May 4.

The FTSE 100 index and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively, with mining , chemicals and aero stocks leading gains.

Britain’s top homebuilder, Barratt Developments Plc , jumped 2.7% even as it scrapped a special dividend payout and reported a near 30% fall in full-year housing completions and revenue. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below