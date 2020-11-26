British stocks slip as investors await details on post-lockdown curbs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 falls 0.2%

Nov 26 (Reuters) - British stocks fell in choppy trading on Thursday as concerns over a resurgence in coronavirus cases held gains in check, while investors also maintained a cautious stance awaiting details on post-lockdown restrictions in England.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index inched 0.1% lower, dragged by energy and banking stocks, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.2%.

Health secretary Matt Hancock will tell the parliament later in the day which of three tiers, ranging from the lowest at tier 1 to the highest at 3, each English local authority will fall under when the national lockdown ends next week. The United Kingdom recorded 18,213 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday and 696 deaths, its highest daily death figure since May 5.

In company news, Amigo Holdings Plc tumbled 7.5% after the subprime lender reported a 36.5% slump in first-half revenue and flagged “material uncertainty” about its future operations. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)