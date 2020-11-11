Energy, bank stocks lift FTSE 100 as virus concerns weigh

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.5%

Nov 11 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, extending a rally of more than 6% this week as energy and bank stocks jumped on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine, although concerns over surging coronavirus cases limited gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.5%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 advanced 0.5%.

Energy and banks stocks rose 2.3% and 1.3%, respectively.

An opinion poll showed almost two-thirds of Britons said they would get vaccinated for COVID-19, but young people are far more likely to refuse a jab than older people, even as Britain reported 532 new coronavirus-deaths on Tuesday, its highest since May.

Defence company BAE Systems Plc rose 1.7% after it slightly raised its profit outlook, saying demand for its capabilities remained high and orders for military kits this year had exceeded its expectations.