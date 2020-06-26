Hot Stocks
Energy firms lead FTSE 100 higher; easyJet jumps

* FTSE 100 up 1.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6%

June 26 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday as energy stocks tracked gains in oil prices on optimism about a recovery in global fuel demand, while easyJet jumped after taking more steps to shore up liquidity.

The low-cost airline rose 2.2% as it reported the sale and leaseback of six A320neo aircraft with leasing firm SMBC Aviation Capital for $255 million.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 1.1%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc among the biggest boosts. The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.6%.

However, both indexes were set to end the week lower as a spike in coronavirus cases raised fears of another round of lockdowns and sapped risk appetite globally. The FTSE 100 has gained about 26% from its March low, but remains about 19% below its January record high.

Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco fell 1.1% after reiterating a flat profit outlook as a jump in sales during the coronavirus-induced lockdown was counteracted by higher costs. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

