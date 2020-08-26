Market News
August 26, 2020 / 7:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Energy stocks drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of Jackson Hole

2 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 flat

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, weighed by a sell-off in stocks ranging from energy to consumer staples and financials, while investor attention turned to an annual central bankers’ conference later in the week.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was down 0.2%, with BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, British American Tobacco Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc among the top drags.

The benchmark index has struggled to build on a strong start to the week as signs of a sluggish economic rebound overshadowed optimism around COVID-19 vaccines and U.S.-China trade. All eyes are now on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s address at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday.

Doorstep lender Provident Financial jumped 8.3% even as it sank to a loss in the first half of 2020 and suspended its interim dividend. Its shares have more than halved in value this year.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat in early trading. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below