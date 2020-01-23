FTSE 100 dips again as China virus hits risk appetite

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

* China puts city of Wuhan on lockdown

* Miners, oil stocks weigh on main index

* ASOS shines on Christmas trading cheer

Jan 23 (Reuters) - London’s main index dipped for a fourth straight session on Thursday, with major miners and oil stocks taking a hit, as worries over the spread a new flu-like virus from China grew.

China put Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak, on lockdown as health authorities around the world scramble to prevent a global pandemic. The new coronavirus has so far killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people.

The FTSE 100, which has shed more than 1% this week, gave up another 0.2%. An index of miners hit its lowest in more than a week, while Shell and BP were among the biggest drags.

The FTSE 250 edged 0.1% lower by 0807 GMT.

However, AIM-listed online fashion retailer ASOS provided some cheer as it advanced almost 9% after beating analysts’ expectations for sales growth in the Christmas trading period. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)