FTSE 100 dips ahead of Fed meeting

Sept 18 (Reuters) - London’s main index opened lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to get a sense of how far policymakers in the world’s largest economy will go to tackle a global slowdown.

The blue-chips were down 0.2% by 0706 GMT. The midcap bourse dipped 0.1%, with losses led by an 11% drop in Sirius Minerals a day after it cancelled a $500 million bond sale.

Industrials, including Rolls Royce were among the biggest losers on the main index, while defensive stocks - typically considered safer at times of market uncertainty - such as BT and Vodafone were in demand. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Andrew Heavens)