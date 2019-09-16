Hot Stocks
September 16, 2019 / 7:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

FTSE 100 drops on weak China data; soaring crude prices lift oil majors

1 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 down 0.2%

* Weak China data drags Asia-focussed stocks

* IAG, Carnival drop to bottom of FTSE 100

* BP, Shell surge

Sept 16 (Reuters) - UK’s main index retreated after four days of gains as weak China data stoked global growth worries, while oil majors jumped 3% after crude oil prices surged following attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.2% by 0719 GMT, with the FTSE 250 also down by the same level.

BP and Shell were up as the attacks on Saturday shut about 5% of global supply.

Airline and cruise operator stocks including British Airways owner IAG and cruise company Carnival fell more than 2% due to higher oil prices. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below