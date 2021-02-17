FTSE 100 falls as inflation rises to three-month high

FILE PHOTO: Construction work near the River Thames on the Greenwich Peninsula is seen next to the O2 and Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain February 12, 2018. Picture taken through glass from the Emirates Air Line cable car. REUTERS/Russell Boyce/File Photo

(Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday as inflation picked up by a little more than expected in January, while British American Tobacco slumped despite stronger annual profit.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was down 0.5% by 0819 GMT, with British American Tobacco the biggest drag.

British inflation rose a little more than expected last month as the country went back into a coronavirus lockdown, pushed up by higher food prices and less discounting of household goods such as sofas, official data showed

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.3%.

British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown slid 7.6% to the bottom of the blue-chip index after Peter Hargreaves, the largest shareholder and co-founder, sold $416 million worth of shares.