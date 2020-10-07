FTSE 100 gains as investors shrug off U.S. stimulus woes; Tesco jumps

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 gains 0.1%

Oct 7 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday, as investors looked past U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to halt negotiations with Congress for a large stimulus, while retailer Tesco gained after reporting a jump in sales.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2%, with beverage and healthcare stocks leading the gains. The mid-cap index added 0.1%

Investors’ focus is also on the September house prices report due later in the day.

Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer by sales, gained 3.2% after it reported a jump in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said it saw its FY21 operating profits being in line with the previous year.