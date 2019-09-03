FTSE 100 gains as pound dips on rising election chances

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* Exporters, oil majors among biggest boosts

* Ferguson gains on demerger plans

* Inkjet technology firm Xaar plunges to 10-yr low

Sept 3 (Reuters) - London’s main index rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday as weakness in sterling due to the growing risks of an election brought gains for some internationally-focussed stocks, while inkjet technology firm Xaar tanked after warning on results.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.2%, outperforming its European peers and Asian markets that were bogged down by the U.S.-China trade tensions, and the FTSE 250 midcap index also rose by the same measure by 0710 GMT.

Plumbing products company Ferguson climbed 3%, taking the top spot on the main index, after saying it would separate its UK operations.

Among results-driven moves, Restaurant Group tumbled 7% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after posting a loss versus a year-ago profit, while small-cap XAAR plunged 29% to a 10-year low after warning on annual results. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)