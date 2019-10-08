Hot Stocks
October 8, 2019 / 7:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

FTSE 100 inches up, LSE lags as Hong Kong bourse nixes bid

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 0.1%

* LSE biggest blue-chip loser after HKEX cancels bid

* Recruiting firms slump after weak trading updates

* Sino-U.S. trade talks set for Thursday

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 gained a bit on Tuesday, with investors hopeful ahead of U.S.-China trade talks later this week, which overshadowed a slump in LSE after the Hong Kong bourse dropped its takeover bid and recruiters fell after weak trading updates.

The FTSE 100 edged 0.1% higher by 0707 GMT, with the midcaps also rising by the same level.

Ahead of the trade negotiations, corporate news dominated market moves, with LSE falling 6% after Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing scrapped its unsolicited $39 billion offer as it failed to convince LSE management.

Recruiters Pagegroup and Robert Walters plunged 15% and 10.4%, respectively, after their results revealed that a host of macroeconomic troubles including the U.S.-China trade war, Hong Kong protests and Brexit heavily hindered performance. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

