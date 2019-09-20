FTSE 100 loses ground as exporters slip, Rolls-Royce topples

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)
* FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 up 0.2%
* Rolls-Royce falls on repair delay
* Dollar earners weigh
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index edged lower on Friday as exporter stocks weakened on the back of a firmer sterling, driven by rising hopes of a Brexit deal, and Rolls-Royce tumbled after longer-than-expected repairs of its Trent 1000 engines.
The FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% by 0715 GMT, while the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index inched 0.2% higher.
Hopes of a Brexit deal after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday that one was possible, helped the pound extend overnight gains against the dollar to a two-month high.
Dollar-earners such as Unilever and HSBC weighed on the main index.
Rolls-Royce lost 3.3% after the engine-maker said it expects problems with its Trent 1000 engines to take longer to fix. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru Editing by Andrew Heavens)