Hot Stocks
February 5, 2020 / 8:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

FTSE 100 loses ground on Imperial Brands' profit warnings

1 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 little changed

* Imperial Brands worst FTSE 100 performer

* All but two blue-chip sectors in the red

Feb 5 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Wednesday after a previous two-day rally, as tobacco group Imperial Brands slid after sounding a profit warning alarm and the coronavirus epidemic kept investors on edge.

The FTSE 100 lost 0.3% by 0805 GMT, after gaining more than 2% over the last two sessions when China announced stimulus measures, while the midcaps were flat.

Imperial Brands, the maker of Winston cigarettes, fell 5.2% and was on course for its worst day in four months, after it warned on profit for the year because of a U.S. regulatory ban on some flavours of cartridge-based vapour devices.

Losses were spread across all but two sectors on the FTSE 100 in early trade. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below