Hot Stocks
November 29, 2019 / 8:21 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

FTSE 100 lower as trade angst persists; Ocado outperforms

1 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 flat

* Trade worries weigh for 2nd session

* Ocado surges on Aeon partnership

Nov 29 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 slipped for a second straight day on fears that the U.S. ratification of a law backing Hong Kong protesters would dent progress made in trade talks with China, even as Ocado outshone after a partnership with Japan’s Aeon.

The main index gave up 0.5% by 0803 GMT, as trade-sensitive stocks such as Asia-focussed HSBC and miners weighed. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat by 0810 GMT.

Blue-chip online grocer Ocado jumped 13%, on track for its best day since May 2018, after signing a technology partnership with Japan’s biggest supermarket operator, Aeon Co Ltd. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

