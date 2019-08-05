Hot Stocks
August 5, 2019 / 7:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

FTSE 100 plunges as trade worries fuel selloff

1 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 down 1%

* Investors sell-off equities for 2nd straight session

* M&S, Ocado down after online food JV

Aug 5 (Reuters) - London’s main index shed 1% in early deals and joined a global market selloff on Monday, as U.S.-China trade tensions sent investors rushing to safe haven assets, while Ocado and M&S slipped after setting up an online food joint venture.

The FTSE 100, which had slumped more than 2% on Friday, sank to a more than seven-week low with all constituent sectors in the red by 0708 GMT. The mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.9%.

Retailer Marks & Spencer and online supermarket Ocado gave up about 2.5% each after sealing a deal to set up an online food venture that will result in the termination of Ocado’s current deal with Waitrose. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
