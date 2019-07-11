FTSE 100 rebounds from 4-day losing streak on Fed rate cut hopes, Reckitt settlement

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

July 11 (Reuters) - London’s main index snapped a four-day losing streak on Thursday as comments from the U.S. central bank reinforced bets of an interest rate cut and lifted broader sentiment, while Reckitt gained after agreeing to a settlement with U.S. authorities.

The FTSE 100 added 0.2%, with the biggest support from oil majors. The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.3% by 0707 GMT.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the central bank was prepared to “act as appropriate” to counter a threat to the economy from the effects of a trade dispute with China and disappointing factory activity, stoking hopes that the Fed would ease its policy later this month.

Reckitt Benckiser added 2.2% after it agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve all U.S. federal investigations in connection with the sales and marketing of Suboxone Film by its former unit Indivior.

Indivior gained 24% after it raised its annual profit and revenue forecast in a separate statement as Suboxone lost market share at a lower pace than expected. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)