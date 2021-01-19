FTSE 100 rises as HSBC, Rio Tinto jump

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

Jan 19 (Reuters) - British shares rose on Tuesday, as a jump in HSBC’s shares and encouraging production report from miner Rio Tinto lifted sentiment at a time when tighter coronavirus-led restrictions have raised concerns about the pace of an economic recovery.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.7% after two consecutive sessions of declines, while the mid-cap index gained 0.2%.

HSBC Holdings rose 3%, giving the biggest boost to the blue-chip index.

Miner Rio Tinto rose 1.4 after reporting a 2.4% rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, helped by increased demand from China.

British firms called for another 7.6 billion pounds ($10.3 billion) of emergency government help, saying they cannot wait until finance minister Rishi Sunak’s March budget to learn if they will get more pandemic support.

Shares of Experian Plc, the world’s largest credit data firm, gained 1.2% after its third-quarter revenue growth exceeded targets, helped by strong U.S. mortgage volumes. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)