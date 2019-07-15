FTSE 100 rises on China data, Antofagasta

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* Antofagasta biggest blue-chip gainer

* Sports Direct falls after delaying results

July 15 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Monday after seven sessions in the red as upbeat industrial output and retail sales data from China signalled a steadying economy, while miner Antofagasta surged after its joint venture won an arbitration award.

The FTSE 100 inched higher by 0.2% as at 0707 GMT, with the midcaps also rising by the same level.

Industrial output and retail sales data in China comfortably topped forecasts, but economic growth slowed to its weakest pace in at least 27 years.

Antofagasta jumped 5% after a World Bank tribunal ordered Pakistan to pay damages of $5.8 billion to Tethyan Copper, a JV between the company and Barrick Gold, in a dispute over a copper mine.

Retailer Sports Direct slumped 10% on the FTSE 250 midcap index after it delayed its preliminary results, citing problems integrating House of Fraser and increased scrutiny of its accounts that could affect its guidance. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)