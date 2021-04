FTSE 100 rises on miners, industrials boost; Rentokil Initial slumps

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6%

April 22 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, boosted by mining and industrials stocks, although the gains were capped by a fall in heavyweight energy stocks and a stronger pound.

The blue-chip index rose 0.2%, with engineer Melrose Industries jumping 2.5 to the top of index after Peel Hunt raised its price target on the stock.

However, large dollar-earning companies, including Unilever and British American Tobacco, slipped on a slightly stronger pound. Oil and gas stocks fell 0.5%, tracking lower crude prices.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.6%.

Rentokil Initial declined 3.2% after saying demand for its disinfection services, which helped first-quarter sales grow, is expected to unwind in the year. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)